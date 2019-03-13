Saab positions GlobalEye for South Korea

Key Points

Saab is looking to meet a Republic of Korea Air Force requirement for enhanced airborne early warning and control capability

It has also emphasised its willingness to transfer related technologies

Saab has outlined a commitment to strengthen its footprint in South Korea, with a view to engage with the Republic of Korea Air Force (RoKAF) over its requirement to enhance airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) capability.

A Saab spokesperson confirmed to Jane's on 12 March that Saab is offering to meet the RoKAF requirement with its GlobalEye AEW&C solution and that the Swedish defence group will support its proposal with a comprehensive industrial collaboration strategy, expanding on its existing presence in the market.

In late 2016 the RoKAF outlined a requirement to procure additional AEW&C capability, and Jane's understands that South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) issued a request for information (RFI) in support of the potential procurement in 2017. The RoKAF already operates four Boeing E-7 Peace Eye AEW&C platforms, which were delivered from 2011.

"Saab is committed to growing [its] footprint in Korea," the Saab spokesperson said. "[The country] is a highly capable industrial nation with great potential for partnership and co-operation. We are aware that [South] Korea is exploring opportunities for additional AEW&C capability. Should that materialise as a clear requirement, we would of course respond because we have by far the most advanced solution on the market."

In evaluating possibilities to meet its requirement, the spokesperson said that the RoKAF is "definitely aware of GlobalEye and the advantages that it delivers" and that Saab is "always ready to meet that interest and provide further details to support [the service's] decision making".